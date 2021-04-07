After-Hours Earnings Report for April 7, 2021 : RGP, LNDC, EXFO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 114.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 32.05 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Landec Corporation (LNDC) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNDC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LNDC is -559.00 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.



EXFO Inc (EXFO) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 141.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EXFO is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of -43.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





