After-Hours Earnings Report for April 6, 2023 : WDFC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 19.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 34.43 vs. an industry ratio of -54.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.