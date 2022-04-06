After-Hours Earnings Report for April 6, 2022 : LEVI, SLP, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 12.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -87.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 93.73 vs. an industry ratio of 36.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 244.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





