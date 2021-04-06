After-Hours Earnings Report for April 6, 2021 : SGH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 82.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SGH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -34.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 18.96 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.