After-Hours Earnings Report for April 5, 2023 : SLP, RELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SLP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 66.30 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 13.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





