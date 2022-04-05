After-Hours Earnings Report for April 5, 2022 : NG, SGH, LNDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. NG reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aSMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 81.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 8.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Landec Corporation (LNDC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNDC is -21.11 vs. an industry ratio of -9.00.





