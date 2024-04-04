After-Hours Earnings Report for April 4, 2024 : KRUS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KRUS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is 281.51 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





