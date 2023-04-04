After-Hours Earnings Report for April 4, 2023 : SGH, KRUS, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 38.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.53%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 77.70.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -302.00 vs. an industry ratio of -27.20.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 72.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.