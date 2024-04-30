After-Hours Earnings Report for April 30, 2024 : AMZN, AMD, SYK, SBUX, MDLZ, RSG, SMCI, OKE, PSA, PRU, FANG, EXR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 161.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 44.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 4.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 60.68 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 9.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 6.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 20.46 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 10.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 32.18 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.62. This value represents a 295.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 43.99 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 49.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 0.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 15.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 18.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PRU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.37 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.29. This value represents a 4.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 3.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





