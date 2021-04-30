After-Hours Earnings Report for April 30, 2021 : SBFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 90.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBFG is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.





