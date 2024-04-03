After-Hours Earnings Report for April 3, 2024 : LEVI, BB, SLP, RGP, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEVI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LEVI is 15.36 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -46.67 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20.



Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.76%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLP is 57.61 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 103.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 22.11 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 190.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPWH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -4.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.