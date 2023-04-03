Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for April 3, 2023 : GNLN

April 03, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.12. This value represents a 37.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNLN is -0.04 vs. an industry ratio of 49.30.

