After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2024 : NXPI, ACGL, SBAC, LOGI, FFIV, LSCC, WWD, AMKR, PARA, RMBS, SANM, PCH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. NXPI reported earnings of $2.81 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.07%.Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. ACGL reported earnings of $1.73 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.08%.SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. SBAC reported earnings of $3.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -0.32%.Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. LOGI reported earnings of $0.39 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 41.03%.F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. FFIV reported earnings of $1.7 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.29%.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. LSCC reported earnings of $0.42 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -61.90%.Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. WWD reported earnings of $1.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 26.73%.Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. AMKR reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -44.44%.Paramount Global (PARA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. PARA reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 277.78%.Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. RMBS reported earnings of $0.35 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 2.86%.Sanmina Corporation (SANM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.09. SANM reported earnings of $1.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.44%.PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. PCH reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -113.04%.

