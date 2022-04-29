After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2022 : E

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ENI S.p.A. (E)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 1460.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. E missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -76.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for E is 4.41 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.