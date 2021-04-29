After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2021 : AMZN, GILD, VRTX, TWTR, KLAC, DLR, DXCM, SWKS, FTNT, TEAM, RMD, AJG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $9.75. This value represents a 94.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -21.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 70.89 vs. an industry ratio of -33.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 22.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -23.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 22.10 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. TWTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -920%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is 182.50 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 45.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 24.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 22.71 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 29.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 188.39 vs. an industry ratio of 70.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SWKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 21.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 73.88 vs. an industry ratio of -30.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TEAM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is 3932.67 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ResMed Inc. (RMD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 5.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 39.87 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 28.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.