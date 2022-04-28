After-Hours Earnings Report for April 28, 2022 : AAPL, AMZN, INTC, SYK, GILD, KLAC, LHX, DLR, DXCM, AJG, TEAM, RMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 2.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 25.46 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $8.73. This value represents a 44.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -32.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 56.23 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 42.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 13.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 25.63 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 14.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -54.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.80. This value represents a 24.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 15.46 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.02. This value represents a 5.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 51.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DXCM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -20.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 122.20 vs. an industry ratio of -25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 37.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 22.52 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 322.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is -477.76 vs. an industry ratio of -114.30.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 10.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 35.37 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.