After-Hours Earnings Report for April 28, 2021 : AAPL, FB, QCOM, NOW, EQIX, ALGN, F, PSA, EBAY, ORLY, AFL, WELL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/28/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 29.73 vs. an industry ratio of 99.30.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 38.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 26.82 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 113.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 21.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 450.10 vs. an industry ratio of 38.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.03. This value represents a 2.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 91.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -79.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 78.01 vs. an industry ratio of 59.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 169.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -130%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



Public Storage (PSA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 37.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EBAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 18.42 vs. an industry ratio of -37.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.30. This value represents a 33.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 22.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 0.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 10.90 vs. an industry ratio of -59.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 26.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 25.15 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





