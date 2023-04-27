After-Hours Earnings Report for April 27, 2023 : AMZN, TMUS, AMGN, INTC, GILD, MDLZ, DXCM, AJG, RSG, SGEN, LHX, COF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 76.63 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 164.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 66.10.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.84. This value represents a 9.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 118.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 52.82 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 23.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GILD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 48.80.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DXCM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 116.76 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.00. This value represents a 6.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 23.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 26.50 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagen Inc. (SGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -68.27 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 8.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 15.82 vs. an industry ratio of -125.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 32.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 6.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





