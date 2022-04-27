After-Hours Earnings Report for April 27, 2022 : FB, QCOM, AMGN, PYPL, NOW, CP, EQIX, F, ORLY, AFL, AVB, DFS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 23.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 15.02 vs. an industry ratio of -119.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 67.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 12.59 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.22. This value represents a 14.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.19 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 36.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 24.76 vs. an industry ratio of -119.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 32.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 246.49 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 21.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.46. This value represents a 7.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 28.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 56.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -39.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 7.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.43. This value represents a 5.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 21.58 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 9.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 15.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 25.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 28.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 7.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.





