After-Hours Earnings Report for April 27, 2021 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, AMGN, SBUX, AMD, SYK, MDLZ, CB, COF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 25.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 35.49 vs. an industry ratio of 58.60.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $15.46. This value represents a 56.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 33.44 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $15.46. This value represents a 56.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GOOGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 33.20 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 9.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 41.73 vs. an industry ratio of 50.60.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 25.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 28.27 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.00. This value represents a 4.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 15.25 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 40.82 vs. an industry ratio of 88.40.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 49.95 vs. an industry ratio of 50.10.



Stryker Corporation (SYK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 7.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 29.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 40.30.



Chubb Limited (CB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 8.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.17. This value represents a 238.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.