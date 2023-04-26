After-Hours Earnings Report for April 26, 2023 : META, NOW, CP, WM, ORLY, EW, PXD, KLAC, AFL, WCN, AWK, ACGL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 27.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 20.19 vs. an industry ratio of -65.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 162.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 23.38 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 1.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 27.60 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $8.00. This value represents a 11.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 24.50 vs. an industry ratio of 47.80.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 34.83 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.90. This value represents a 36.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PXD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 10.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.30. This value represents a 3.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 2.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 33.56 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 5.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AWK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 31.95 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 37.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACGL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.





