After-Hours Earnings Report for April 26, 2022 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, MDLZ, CB, CNI, EW, GM, COF, CMG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 11.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 30.15 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $25.69. This value represents a 2.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $25.70. This value represents a 2.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 21.03 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 19.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 29.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 16.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 3.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of -9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.52. This value represents a 39.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 11.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 46.80 vs. an industry ratio of -26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 30.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 6.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.39. This value represents a 23.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 6.74 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.65. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 48.07 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.