After-Hours Earnings Report for April 26, 2021 : TSLA, CNI, NXPI, CDNS, SBAC, AMP, ARE, SSNC, SUI, BRO, MASI, PKG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/26/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -61.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 253.26 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 8.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 23.26 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 13.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 25.26 vs. an industry ratio of 43.20.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 66.08 vs. an industry ratio of 57.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 0.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 31.18 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.73. This value represents a 12.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 1.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 23.20 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 8.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 16.78 vs. an industry ratio of 57.80.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 5.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SUI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 27.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 9.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 28.04 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Masimo Corporation (MASI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 9.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MASI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MASI is 64.64 vs. an industry ratio of 70.50.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 2.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PKG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 20.78 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.





