After-Hours Earnings Report for April 25, 2024 : MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, TMUS, INTC, KLAC, GILD, COF, EW, DXCM, AJG, LHX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 14.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 35.23 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 27.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 23.47 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 27.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 15.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 18.59 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 85.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -31.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 57.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.94. This value represents a 10.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 29.04 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.49. This value represents a 208.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 15.97 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.25. This value represents a 40.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 32.11 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 58.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 78.34 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 12.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 1.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.