After-Hours Earnings Report for April 25, 2023 : MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, V, TXN, CB, CMG, ILMN, ENPH, CSGP, EQR, AGR

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. MSFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 30.30 vs. an industry ratio of 34.10.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 13.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 21.02 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 13.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of -5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 10.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 27.58 vs. an industry ratio of -23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 25.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 23.36 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.37. This value represents a 14.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 11.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $8.89. This value represents a 55.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 43.34 vs. an industry ratio of -42.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 98.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 162.46 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 88.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ENPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 56.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 75.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 16.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 34.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of -15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





