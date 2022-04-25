After-Hours Earnings Report for April 25, 2022 : CDNS, SBAC, ARE, AMP, SUI, BRO, WRB, PKG, CCK, WHR, ZION, ACC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 23.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 50.71 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 33.25 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 4.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.93. This value represents a 9.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 29.19 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 18.52 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 42.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 0.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.90. This value represents a 31.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 6.45 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 39.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 11.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACC is 26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





