After-Hours Earnings Report for April 24, 2024 : META, IBM, NOW, LRCX, WM, CMG, ORLY, F, URI, WCN, RJF, ICLR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.32. This value represents a 63.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 24.58 vs. an industry ratio of -7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 16.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 18.15 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 67.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 120.28 vs. an industry ratio of -25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.26. This value represents a 3.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 30.64 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 16.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 30.35 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $11.63. This value represents a 10.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 54.50 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $9.18. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year F and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.35. This value represents a 5.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. URI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 14.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 34.26 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RJF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



ICON plc (ICLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.30. This value represents a 16.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICLR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLR is 21.28 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





