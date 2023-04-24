After-Hours Earnings Report for April 24, 2023 : CNI, CDNS, AMP, ARE, BRO, PKG, CCK, CLF, WHR, RRC, MEDP, AGNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 21.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 7.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 53.52 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $7.13. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 10.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 24.96 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 16.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 48.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 12.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 112.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 7.63 vs. an industry ratio of -14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 59.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 8.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 42.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 4.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 15.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 4.37 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.





