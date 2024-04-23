After-Hours Earnings Report for April 23, 2024 : TSLA, V, TXN, CB, CNI, CSGP, BKR, EQR, STLD, STX, IEX, EQT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 52.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 72.11 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 16.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 27.56 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 42.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 31.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.29. This value represents a 19.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 5.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 92.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 193.89 vs. an industry ratio of -25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 4.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.54. This value represents a 11.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 123.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -714.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 851.80 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEX Corporation (IEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 16.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IEX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IEX is 27.56 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 61.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 38.35 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.