After-Hours Earnings Report for April 22, 2024 : CDNS, NUE, AMP, BRO, ARE, PKG, ELS, MEDP, SAP, CLF, SSD, CR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 15.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 58.26 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 18.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NUE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 14.80 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.10. This value represents a 11.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 27.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 23.15 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. This value represents a 5.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 12.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 25.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PKG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 21.65 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ELS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 21.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 7.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 36.85 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 272.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 10.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SSD is 21.10 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crane Company (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 10.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 27.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.