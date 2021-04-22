After-Hours Earnings Report for April 22, 2021 : INTC, SNAP, SIVB, VRSN, FE, STX, CE, SAM, CSL, MAT, SKX, GBCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 20.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of 62.20.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SNAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -116.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $6.94. This value represents a 172.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SIVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 54.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 39.91 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 3.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology PLC (STX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 8.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 18.12 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celanese Corporation (CE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 31.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 13.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 81.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAM is 56.24 vs. an industry ratio of 31.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 47.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSL is 26.05 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 39.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MAT is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SKX is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 63.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 21.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.