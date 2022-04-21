After-Hours Earnings Report for April 21, 2022 : ISRG, SNAP, PPG, SIVB, FE, WAL, GBCI, OZK, UFPI, XM, INDB, SAM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 20.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 73.52 vs. an industry ratio of -26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap Inc. (SNAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 110%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -102.53 vs. an industry ratio of -125.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 40.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 18.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.37. This value represents a 46.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SIVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SIVB is 16.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 10.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 25.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GBCI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 17.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 17.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 20.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UFPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UFPI is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XM is -14.96 vs. an industry ratio of -125.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 2.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 55.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAM is 26.14 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





