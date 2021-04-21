After-Hours Earnings Report for April 21, 2021 : LRCX, CCI, CP, LVS, CMG, KMI, DFS, EFX, WHR, GGG, RHI, SEIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/21/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.56. This value represents a 64.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 24.69 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 28.68 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 5.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 22.18 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 800.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 155.37 vs. an industry ratio of -10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 59.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 64.29 vs. an industry ratio of 71.70.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 1252.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 10.11 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 29.98 vs. an industry ratio of 48.40.



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.38. This value represents a 90.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60.



Graco Inc. (GGG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GGG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GGG is 32.49 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 1.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RHI is 23.83 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SEIC is 16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





