After-Hours Earnings Report for April 20, 2023 : CSX, PPG, WRB, STX, KNX, SEIC, VMI, OZK, GBCI, GBCI, INDB, ASB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 16.34 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 13.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 8.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 95.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 75.73 vs. an industry ratio of -20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 38.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KNX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KNX is 14.53 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



SEI Investments Company (SEIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 39.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SEIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SEIC is 17.12 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The steel pipe & tube company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 6.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VMI is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 40.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OZK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 6.64 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 3.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 15.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 21.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INDB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 34.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASB is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.





