After-Hours Earnings Report for April 20, 2022 : TSLA, CCI, CSX, LRCX, KMI, EFX, STLD, AA, UAL, THC, CVNA, FR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 320.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 132.32 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 0.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 27.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 22.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 19.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.48. This value represents a 0.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 14.72 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 55.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 18.32 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 9.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 25.14 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.58. This value represents a 165.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 5.13 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 278.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 6.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.19. This value represents a 44.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is -17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.71. This value represents a 271.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CVNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -29.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is -25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 29.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.