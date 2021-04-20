After-Hours Earnings Report for April 20, 2021 : NFLX, ISRG, CSX, EW, WRB, IBKR, THC, HWC, UCBI, FULT, FMBI, LRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/20/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 89.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 56.46 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 21.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ISRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 84.06 vs. an industry ratio of 67.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 23.06 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 6.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 41.58 vs. an industry ratio of 67.50.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 28.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 36.30.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBKR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 26.77 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for THC is 11.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 175.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HWC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -476.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 58.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UCBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 14.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 112.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FULT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 68.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FMBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FMBI is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stride, Inc. (LRN) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 113.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LRN is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





