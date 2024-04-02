After-Hours Earnings Report for April 2, 2024 : PLAY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/02/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 33.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 18.41 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.