After-Hours Earnings Report for April 19, 2023 : TSLA, IBM, LRCX, CCI, LVS, KMI, DFS, EFX, STLD, REXR, FFIV, AA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 22.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 53.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 9.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.53. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LRCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 1.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 18.24 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 142.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 40.10 vs. an industry ratio of 82.80.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 9.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.84. This value represents a 9.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 7.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 38.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 27.09 vs. an industry ratio of -24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.81. This value represents a 36.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 6.78 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 20.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 17.77 vs. an industry ratio of -66.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 101.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -466.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 20.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.