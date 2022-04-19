After-Hours Earnings Report for April 19, 2022 : NFLX, IBM, OMC, FHN, REXR, IBKR, WTFC, PACW, HWC, UCBI, FULT, LRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 22.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 31.11 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 24.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of -33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 4.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FHN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 15.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 21.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 40.29 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 15.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 39.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WTFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 17.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PACW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PACW is 8.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 8.94 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 36.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UCBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 25.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Stride, Inc. (LRN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 47.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LRN is 14.53 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.





