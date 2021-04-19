After-Hours Earnings Report for April 19, 2021 : UAL, CCK, STLD, ZION, PNFP, ACC, HXL, WTFC, FNB, SFBS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/19/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $-6.97. This value represents a 171.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is -5.22 vs. an industry ratio of 62.40.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 23.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 7.44 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2775.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 253.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PNFP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -62.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ACC is 22.94 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 129.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HXL is 273.19 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 35.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -54.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 68.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 13.26 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 46.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 19.23 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.