After-Hours Earnings Report for April 18, 2024 : NFLX, TSM, ISRG, PPG, WAL, GBCI, INDB, HTH, PFS, OCFC, MCB, PINE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.51. This value represents a 56.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 35.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 1.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 22.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 9.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 75.90 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 2.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 15.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 7.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 15.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HTH is 18.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 25.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFS is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 23.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OCFC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OCFC is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 43.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCB is 5.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PINE is 9.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





