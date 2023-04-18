After-Hours Earnings Report for April 18, 2023 : NFLX, ISRG, OMC, UAL, FHN, IBKR, WAL, HWC, UCBI, FULT, MRTN, PFBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 19.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -74.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 29.42 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 7.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 64.48 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 0.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 82.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 4.89 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FHN is 9.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 70.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 15.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 13.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 3.95 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UCBI is 9.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FULT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 49.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 5.31 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.





