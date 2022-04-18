After-Hours Earnings Report for April 18, 2022 : JBHT, ELS, PNFP, SFBS, FNB, FBK, HOPE, NBHC, CFB, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 39.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBHT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 19.77 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 9.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 28.74 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.60. This value represents a 0.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 12.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 11.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFBS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 19.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.09 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 32.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 22.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NBHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NBHC is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 61.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





