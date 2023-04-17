After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2023 : JBHT, ELS, PNFP, SFBS, SFBS, FBK, CFB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 10.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JBHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 19.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 22.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PNFP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 10.38 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CFB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 7.62 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.





