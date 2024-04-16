After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2024 : JBHT, OMC, UAL, IBKR, HWC, FULT, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JBHT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of -65.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 4.34 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 20.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IBKR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 18.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FULT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 9.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.





