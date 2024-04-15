After-Hours Earnings Report for April 15, 2024 : FBK, CFB, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FB Financial Corporation (FBK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FBK and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FBK is 12.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CFB is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.13. This value represents a 25.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is -0.53 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.





