After-Hours Earnings Report for April 12, 2023 : SPWH, RENT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 44.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPWH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 8.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RENT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is -1.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





