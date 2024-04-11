After-Hours Earnings Report for April 11, 2024 : APLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -6.23 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.