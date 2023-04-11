After-Hours Earnings Report for April 11, 2023 : OGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OGI is -17.21 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.





