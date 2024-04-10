After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2024 : RELL, RENT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/10/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 95.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -42.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RELL is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.80. This value represents a 23.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RENT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.





